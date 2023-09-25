Dopo la straripante vittoria contro l’Empoli, e l’esordio con i tre punti in Europa contro lo Sheriff, la Roma torna a frenare. Non è bastato Lukaku, sempre più in forma, che ha trovato il terzo goal in tre partite giocate da titolare, Zapata trova la parità dopo un errore in difesa di NDicka.

LE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Llorente 6, Ndicka 5; Kristensen 6.5, Cristante 6.5, Paredes 6.5, Spinazzola 6.5 (87′ Belotti s.v); Dybala 6.5, El Shaarawy 5.5 (67′ Zalewski 5.5), Lukaku 7.

Allenatore: Mourinho 6.5.

TUTTOSPORT: Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Llorente 5.5, Ndicka 6; Kristensen 6, Cristante 6.5, Paredes 5, Spinazzola 6 (87′ Belotti s.v); Dybala 5.5, El Shaarawy 5 (67′ Zalewski 6), Lukaku 7.

Allenatore: Mourinho 6.

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Llorente 5.5, Ndicka 5.5; Kristensen 6, Cristante 6.5, Paredes 5.5, Spinazzola 6 (87′ Belotti s.v); Dybala 6, El Shaarawy 5.5 (67′ Zalewski 5.5), Lukaku 7.

Allenatore: Mourinho 6.

IL CORRIERE DELLA SERA: Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Llorente 5, Ndicka 5; Kristensen 6, Cristante 6.5, Paredes 6, Spinazzola 6 (87′ Belotti s.v); Dybala 5.5, El Shaarawy 5 (67′ Zalewski 5.5), Lukaku 7.5. Allenatore: Mourinho 6.5.

LA REPUBBLICA: Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Llorente 5.5, Ndicka 6; Kristensen 6, Cristante 6.5, Paredes 5.5, Spinazzola 6 (87′ Belotti s.v); Dybala 5, El Shaarawy 6 (67′ Zalewski 6), Lukaku 7.

Allenatore: Mourinho 6.5.