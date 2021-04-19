Super Lega, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Monaco e Lipsia non si uniranno alla competizione: “Lavoriamo per riformare la Champions”

Terremoto nel calcio europeo. Dodici club europei di calcio hanno annunciato di aver raggiunto un accordo per costituire una nuova competizione calcistica infrasettimanale, la Super League, “governata dai Club Fondatori”, e cioè Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcellona, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid e Tottenham. Tra queste però non si figurano il Bayern Monaco e il Borussia Dortmund che hanno appena annunciato ufficialmente la loro estromissione dalla competizione.
After Borussia Dortmund statement, also RB Leipzig sources confirmed that they’ve no intention to join #SuperLeague in the next weeks, as SkyDE confirmed. 🇩🇪
BVB CEO Watzke also stated that “FC Bayern and B. Dortmund have 100% compatible views”, both against the #SuperLeague.
