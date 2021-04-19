News

Super Lega, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Monaco e Lipsia non si uniranno alla competizione: “Lavoriamo per riformare la Champions”

Terremoto nel calcio europeo. Dodici club europei di calcio hanno annunciato di aver raggiunto un accordo per costituire una nuova competizione calcistica infrasettimanale, la Super League, “governata dai Club Fondatori”, e cioè Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcellona, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid e Tottenham. Tra queste però non si figurano il Bayern Monaco e il Borussia Dortmund che hanno appena annunciato ufficialmente la loro estromissione dalla competizione.

Super Lega, Pallotta attacca: “È un male per il calcio”

I membri del consiglio della European Club Association (ECA) si sono riuniti per una conferenza virtuale domenica sera e hanno confermato che la decisione del consiglio di venerdì scorso è ancora valida“, ha detto il CEO del Borussia Watzke che ha aggiunto: “Questa decisione significa che i club vogliono attuare la prevista riforma della UEFA Champions League. Gli attuali membri consiglio di amministrazione dell’ECA, il Bayern Monaco e il Borussia Dortmund, hanno respinto i piani per fondare una Superlega“. Tra le big del calcio, dunque, cominciano ad esserci club ostili a questa iniziativa.
Poco più tardi anche il Lipsia si accoda alle due big tedesche, rifiutandosi di partecipare alla nuova competizione. Lo riporta Francesco Romano.

