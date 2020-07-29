Pallotta: “Un’altra vittoria meritata e una grande serie di risultati. Il lavoro di Paulo, dei giocatori e dello staff è stato ottimo”

Il presidente: "C'è ancora molto da giocare in Europa League"

di Redazione 30 Luglio, 2020

James Pallotta non si vedrà a Roma da tanto tempo, ma ogni tanto si fa sentire sul proprio profilo Twitter. Dopo la vittoria contro il Torino, che ha regalato ai giallorossi il quinto posto e l’accesso ai gironi di Europa League, il presidente americano si è espresso tramite il social network. Queste le sue parole:

Un’altra vittoria meritata e una grande serie di risultati della squadra. Ottenere 19 punti degli ultimi 21 non è facile con così tante partite in così poco tempo. Il lavoro di Paulo, del suo staff e di tutti i giocatori è stato ottimo. C’è ancora molto da giocare in Europa League #ForzaRoma“.