Pallotta: “Un’altra vittoria meritata e una grande serie di risultati. Il lavoro di Paulo, dei giocatori e dello staff è stato ottimo”

James Pallotta non si vedrà a Roma da tanto tempo, ma ogni tanto si fa sentire sul proprio profilo Twitter. Dopo la vittoria contro il Torino, che ha regalato ai giallorossi il quinto posto e l’accesso ai gironi di Europa League, il presidente americano si è espresso tramite il social network. Queste le sue parole:

“Un’altra vittoria meritata e una grande serie di risultati della squadra. Ottenere 19 punti degli ultimi 21 non è facile con così tante partite in così poco tempo. Il lavoro di Paulo, del suo staff e di tutti i giocatori è stato ottimo. C’è ancora molto da giocare in Europa League #ForzaRoma“.

Another hard-earned victory & a great run of results from the team. To take 19 points out of the last 21 is not easy with so many games in such a short space of time. Great work by Paulo, his staff & all the players. Still lot to play for in the Europa League #ForzaRoma pic.twitter.com/oRXATBC69P

