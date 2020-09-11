Mercato, il Watford su Olsen: la Roma vuole un prestito con obbligo di riscatto legato al ritorno in Premier League

Tra i tanti esuberi in casa Roma spicca tra tanti Robin Olsen. Come riporta con un tweet Gianluigi Longari, il Watford è sul portiere che ha giocato tutta la scorsa stagione al Cagliari. La Roma cerca di trattare sulla base di un prestito con obbligo di riscatto condizionato al ritorno degli inglesi in Premier League. Sullo svedese c’è anche il Celta Vigo che ha fatto un sondaggio.

Talks on between #Watford and #AsRoma. #WFC are searching for a gk and they like #Olsen. Possible a loan with obligation to buy in case of return in #PremierLeague next season. #transfers

— Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) September 11, 2020