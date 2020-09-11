Mercato, il Watford su Olsen: la Roma vuole un prestito con obbligo di riscatto legato al ritorno in Premier League

Il prestito sarebbe condizionato al ritorno degli inglesi in Premier League

di Redazione 11 Settembre, 2020

Tra i tanti esuberi in casa Roma spicca tra tanti Robin Olsen. Come riporta con un tweet Gianluigi Longari, il Watford è sul portiere che ha giocato tutta la scorsa stagione al Cagliari. La Roma cerca di trattare sulla base di un prestito con obbligo di riscatto condizionato al ritorno degli inglesi in Premier League. Sullo svedese c’è anche il Celta Vigo che ha fatto un sondaggio.