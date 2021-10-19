I Friedkin in Ghana per cercare nuove opportunità di investimento – FOTO

Un viaggio di lavoro per Dan e Ryan Friedkin che oggi si sono recati in Ghana, come riportato dal Twitter Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, per cercare anche nuove opportunità di investimento. Al CEO Yofi Grant è stata regalata una maglia della Roma col numero 10. Questo il testo del tweet: “Il Centro guidato dal CEO Yofi Grant ha recentemente incontrato una delegazione del Friedkin Group guidati dal loro CEO, Dan Friedkin, che sono nel paese per esplorare opportunità di investimento in Ghana e partnership per lo sviluppo“.

The Centre led by the CEO @RYofiGrant recently met with a delegation from @friedkingroup led by by their CEO, Mr Dan Friedkin, who are in the country to explore investment opportunities in Ghana and partnerships for development.@OfficialASRoma #GhanaOnTheGo #InvestInGhana pic.twitter.com/UbNzeACtjQ

— Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (@gipcghana) October 19, 2021