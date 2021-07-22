IntervisteNewsPrimo pianoStadio della Roma

Stadio della Roma, Pallotta sulla Raggi: “Per il bene della città nominate un nuovo sindaco competente” – FOTO

James Pallotta torna a twittare sulla Roma. L’ex presidente giallorosso ha risposto ad un tifoso riguardo la revoca della pubblica utilità sul progetto di Tor di Valle. Le sue parole:

“Eravamo pronti a spendere 750 milioni di euro per un nuovo stadio, Goldman e altri potrebbero confermarlo e il sindaco fa questi commenti oggi? Per il bene di Roma vi prego di nominare un nuovo sindaco competente“.

