Stadio della Roma, Pallotta sulla Raggi: “Per il bene della città nominate un nuovo sindaco competente” – FOTO

James Pallotta torna a twittare sulla Roma. L’ex presidente giallorosso ha risposto ad un tifoso riguardo la revoca della pubblica utilità sul progetto di Tor di Valle. Le sue parole:
“Eravamo pronti a spendere 750 milioni di euro per un nuovo stadio, Goldman e altri potrebbero confermarlo e il sindaco fa questi commenti oggi? Per il bene di Roma vi prego di nominare un nuovo sindaco competente“.
We were prepared to spend 750 million euros for a new stadium and Goldman and others could attest to that and the mayor makes these comments today? For Rome’s sake please please get a new competent mayor
