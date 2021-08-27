Roma-Trabzonspor 3-0, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Zaniolo, emozioni e magie. Cristante una garanzia, Pellegrini gioca per tre

Pagine Romaniste – La Roma si qualifica ai gironi di Conference League. I giallorossi superano agevolmente il Trabzonspor. Alla vittoria dell’andata (1-2), segue il successo per 3-0. Apre Cristante, Zaniolo firma il raddoppio e ritorna al gol in gare ufficiali, così come El Shaarawy che mette a segno il tris. Oltre ai marcatori, gare da incorniciare per Rui Patricio, Karsdorp e Abraham. Il centravanti inglese disputa una gara più che generosa: recuperi su recuperi e spunti per i compagni. Manca il gol, negato nuovamente dalla traversa.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (A. PUGLIESE)

Rui Patricio 7; Karsdorp 7, Mancini 6,5, Ibanez 6, Vina 6; Cristante 7, Veretout 7,5; Zaniolo 7, Pellegrini 7,5, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez 6, El Shaarawy 7, Villar sv. Allenatore: José Mourinho 7,5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (R. MAIDA)

Rui Patricio 7; Karsdorp 6, Mancini 6,5, Ibanez 6,5, Vina 6; Cristante 7, Veretout 6; Zaniolo 7, Pellegrini 6,5, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez sv, El Shaarawy 6,5, Villar sv. Allenatore: José Mourinho 6,5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (L. VALDISERRI)

Rui Patricio 7; Karsdorp 6,5, Mancini 6, Ibanez 7, Vina 6; Cristante 7, Veretout 7; Zaniolo 7,5, Pellegrini 7, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez sv, El Shaarawy 6,5, Villar sv. Allenatore: José Mourinho 7.

LA REPUBBLICA

Rui Patricio 7; Karsdorp 6,5, Mancini 6,5, Ibanez 6,5, Vina 6,5; Cristante 7, Veretout 6,5; Zaniolo 7, Pellegrini 7,5, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 6,5. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez 6, El Shaarawy 6,5, Villar sv. Allenatore: José Mourinho 7.

IL TEMPO (A. AUSTINI)

Rui Patricio 7; Karsdorp 6,5 Mancini 7, Ibanez 7, Vina 6,5; Cristante 7, Veretout 7; Zaniolo 7,5, Pellegrini 7, Mkhitaryan 6,5; Abraham 7. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez 6, El Shaarawy 7, Villar 6. Allenatore: José Mourinho 7.

IL MESSAGGERO (A. ANGELONI)

Rui Patricio 7,5; Karsdorp 7, Mancini 6, Ibanez 6,5, Vina 6,5; Cristante 7,5, Veretout 7; Zaniolo 7,5, Pellegrini 7, Mkhitaryan 6; Abraham 7. Subentrati: Shomurodov 6, Perez 6, El Shaarawy 6,5, Villar 6. Allenatore: José Mourinho 7.