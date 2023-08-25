Sta procedendo per il meglio l’intento di riuscire a portare Lukaku alla Roma. Nelle ultime ore oltre all’apertura da parte del Chelsea al prestito, anche José Mourinho avrebbe fatto la sua parte. Secondo quanto riporta Nicolò Schira tramite Twitter, lo Special One avrebbe contattato l’attaccante per convincerlo ad aderire al progetto Roma.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE