Sta procedendo per il meglio l’intento di riuscire a portare Lukaku alla Roma. Nelle ultime ore oltre all’apertura da parte del Chelsea al prestito, anche José Mourinho avrebbe fatto la sua parte. Secondo quanto riporta Nicolò Schira tramite Twitter, lo Special One avrebbe contattato l’attaccante per convincerlo ad aderire al progetto Roma.

Romelu #Lukaku has already talked in the last hours with Josè #Mourinho, who has called Big Rom to convince to join #ASRoma. The Special One was the main actor to sign the striker at ManUnited in the summer 2017. #Roma are ready to opens talks with #Chelsea for a loan. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 25, 2023