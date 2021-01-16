Lazio-Roma 3-0, le pagelle dei quotidiani. Si salva soltanto Pau Lopez. Affonda il trio di difesa. Dzeko impalpabile

Pagine Romaniste – E’ una disfatta il derby per la Roma che si decide tutto nel primo tempo con due svarioni di Ibanez. E’ lui il peggiore in campo per distacco, ma anche gli altri compagni di squadra non fanno bella figura, anzi. Si salva soltanto Pau Lopez sempre attento.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (CECCHINI)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5,5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 5, Veretout 5, Spinazzola 4,5; Pellegrini 5, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Pedro 5, Cristante 5, Mayoral 5, Peres 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 4,5.

IL TEMPO (AUSTINI)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5,5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 6, Veretout 5, Spinazzola 4,5; Pellegrini 5, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Pedro 5,5, Cristante 5, Mayoral SV, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 4.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Pau Lopez 6,5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 4,5, Veretout 4,5, Spinazzola 4; Pellegrini 5, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 4,5. Subentrati: Pedro 5, Cristante 5,5, Mayoral SV, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 4.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (AGRESTI)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5, Smalling 4,5,, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 5, Veretout 4,5, Spinazzola 4; Pellegrini 5, Mkhitaryan 4,5; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Pedro 4,5, Cristante 4,5, Mayoral 5, Peres 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 4.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (D’UBALDO)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5,5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5,5, Villar 5, Veretout 5, Spinazzola 4,5; Pellegrini 5,5, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 4,5. Subentrati: Pedro 5, Cristante 5,5, Mayoral 5, Peres 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 4.

LA REPUBBLICA (CARDONE)

Pau Lopez 6,5; Mancini 5, Smalling 4,5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 5, Veretout 5,5, Spinazzola 4,5; Pellegrini 5,5, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 4,5. Subentrati: Pedro 5,5, Cristante 5,5, Mayoral SV, Peres 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 4,5.

IL ROMANISTA (PASTORE)

Pau Lopez 6; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 4; Karsdorp 5, Villar 5, Veretout 5, Spinazzola 4,5; Pellegrini 4,5, Mkhitaryan 5,5; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Pedro 5,5, Cristante 5, Mayoral 5, Peres 4,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 4,5.