Juventus-Roma 3-1, le pagelle dei quotidiani. Florenzi, Mancini e Cristante i peggiori. Si salvano Pau Lopez, Smalling e Diawara

Pagine Romaniste – Una partita traumatizzante per la Roma che esce ancora una volta sconfitta dallo Stadium. Prove non all’altezza per molti con Florenzi, Mancini e Cristante tra i peggiori. Pochissime luci che arrivano da Pau Lopez, Smalling e Diawara. Under si salva soltanto per il gol.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Pau Lopez 5,5; Florenzi 4, Mancini 4, Smalling 5, Kolarov 4; Diawara 5,5, Cristante 4; Under 5, Pellegrini 5,5, Kluivert 4,5; Kalinic 4. Subentrati: Santon 6, Veretout 6, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 4.

LEGGO (BALZANI)

Pau Lopez 5,5; Florenzi 3, Mancini 4, Smalling 5,5, Kolarov 4,5; Diawara 5, Cristante 4; Under 5, Pellegrini 4, Kluivert 4; Kalinic 4. Subentrati: Santon 5, Veretout 5, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 4,5.

IL TEMPO (AUSTINI)

Pau Lopez 6; Florenzi 4, Mancini 4, Smalling 5, Kolarov 4; Diawara 6, Cristante 4; Under 6, Pellegrini 4,5, Kluivert 4; Kalinic 4. Subentrati: Santon 6, Veretout 5,5, Peres 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (CECCHINI)

Pau Lopez 6; Florenzi 4,5, Mancini 5, Smalling 6,5, Kolarov 5,5; Diawara 6, Cristante 5; Under 6, Pellegrini 5, Kluivert 5; Kalinic 5. Subentrati: Santon 6, Veretout 6, Peres 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (VALDISERRI)

Pau Lopez 5; Florenzi 4, Mancini 4,5, Smalling 6, Kolarov 4,5; Diawara 6, Cristante 4; Under 5,5, Pellegrini 5, Kluivert 4,5; Kalinic 4. Subentrati: Santon 5,5, Veretout SV, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

LA REPUBBLICA (GAMBA)

Pau Lopez 6; Florenzi 4,5, Mancini 5, Smalling 6, Kolarov 5; Diawara 5,5, Cristante 5; Under 7, Pellegrini 6,5, Kluivert 4; Kalinic 4,5. Subentrati: Santon 6, Veretout 5,5, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (POLVEROSI)

Pau Lopez 6,5; Florenzi 5, Mancini 5, Smalling 6,5, Kolarov 5,5; Diawara 6, Cristante 4,5; Under 6,5, Pellegrini 6, Kluivert 5; Kalinic 4,5. Subentrati: Santon 6, Veretout 6, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

IL ROMANISTA (PASTORE)

Pau Lopez 6; Florenzi 5,5, Mancini 5,5, Smalling 6,5, Kolarov 5; Diawara 6,5, Cristante 5; Under 5,5, Pellegrini 5, Kluivert 4,5; Kalinic 4,5. Subentrati: Santon 5,5, Veretout 6, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.

TUTTOSPORT (BALDINI)

Pau Lopez 6; Florenzi 5, Mancini 5, Smalling 7, Kolarov 5,5; Diawara 6, Cristante 5; Under 7, Pellegrini 6,5, Kluivert 4,5; Kalinic 5,5. Subentrati: Santon 5,5, Veretout 6, Peres SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 5.



