Il calendario dell’Europa League: esordio in trasferta contro lo Young Boys il 22 ottobre

La UEFA ha condiviso il calendario delle partite della fase a gironi di Europa League. Per la Roma, inserita nel gruppo A come testa di serie, insieme a Young Boys, Cluj e CSKA Sofia, esordirà in trasferta contro il club svizzero il 22 ottobre. Di seguito il calendario completo:

22 OTTOBRE ore 18.55 Young Boys – Roma

29 OTTOBRE ore 21.00 Roma – Cska Sofia

5 NOVEMBRE ore 18.55 Roma – Cluj

26 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00 Cluj – Roma

3 DICEMBRE ore 21.00 Roma – Young Boys

10 DICEMBRE ore 18.55 Cska Sofia – Roma



