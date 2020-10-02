Il calendario dell’Europa League: esordio in trasferta contro lo Young Boys il 22 ottobre

La UEFA ha condiviso il calendario delle partite della fase a gironi di Europa League. Per la Roma, inserita nel gruppo A come testa di serie, insieme a Young Boys, Cluj e CSKA Sofia, esordirà in trasferta contro il club svizzero il 22 ottobre. Di seguito il calendario completo:
22 OTTOBRE ore 18.55 Young Boys – Roma
29 OTTOBRE ore 21.00 Roma – Cska Sofia
5 NOVEMBRE ore 18.55 Roma – Cluj
26 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00 Cluj – Roma
3 DICEMBRE ore 21.00 Roma – Young Boys
10 DICEMBRE ore 18.55 Cska Sofia – Roma