La nazionale belga attraverso i propri canali ufficiali ha fatto sapere che Romelu Lukaku non prenderà parte alla sfida di sabato contro l‘Irlanda a causa di un leggero sovraccarico all’inguine. L’attaccante giallorosso viaggerà comunque insieme alla squadra venerdì.

UPDATE: Romelu Lukaku is not fit for the game against the Rep. of Ireland due to a slightly overloaded groin. He left the camp but will travel with the team on Friday to the Rep. of Ireland and England. pic.twitter.com/1SJpfnfsoY

— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 19, 2024