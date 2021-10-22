Bodø/Glimt-Roma 6-1, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Perez non imputabile, Kumbulla e Calafiori pattinano

Pagine Romaniste – Vergogna ed incredulità. La Roma scrive un’altra pagina nera della storia europea e viene travolta dal Bodø/Glimt per 6-1. Nessuna sufficienza per una squadra i cui componenti hanno mostrato per la maggior parte inadeguatezza, apparendo a tratti a dir poco inadeguata per certi livelli, perlopiù modesti.

In tutti i reparti fioccano gravi insufficienze. Voti leggermente più alti – si fa per dire – spettano a Ibanez e Perez. Il brasiliano è stato l’ultimo dal centrocampo in giù a mollare, mentre lo spagnolo ha tentato in tutti i modi di tenere alta la bandiera giallorossa.

LE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (A. PUGLIESE)

Rui Patricio 4,5; Reynolds 4, Ibanez 4,5, Kumbulla 4 , Calafiori 4; Darboe 4, Diawara 4; Perez 5, Villar 4, El Shaarawy 4; Mayoral 4. Subentrati: Cristante 4, Mkhitaryan 4, Shomurodov 4, Pellegrini 4,5, Abraham. 4 Allenatore: Mourinho 4.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (R. MAIDA)

Rui Patricio 5,5; Reynolds 4,5, Ibanez 5, Kumbulla 4, Calafiori 4; Darboe 5, Diawara 4,5; Perez 6, Villar 4,5, El Shaarawy 5; Mayoral 4,5. Subentrati: Cristante 5, Mkhitaryan 5, Shomurodov sv, Pellegrini 5,5, Abraham 5,5 . Allenatore: Mourinho 4.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (L. VALDISERRI)

Rui Patricio 4; Reynolds 3, Ibanez 3, Kumbulla 2, Calafiori 3; Darboe 4, Diawara; 3,5 Perez 5,5, Villar 4, El Shaarawy 3; Mayoral 4. Subentrati: Cristante 4, Mkhitaryan 4, Shomurodov 4, Pellegrini 4, Abraham 4. Allenatore: Mourinho 3.

IL MESSAGGERO (A. ANGELONI)

Rui Patricio 4; Reynolds 4, Ibanez 4, Kumbulla 4, Calafiori 4; Darboe 5, Diawara 4,5; Perez 6, Villar 4, El Shaarawy 5; Mayoral 4. Subentrati: Cristante 4,5, Mkhitaryan 4,5, Shomurodov 4, Pellegrini 5, Abraham 4. Allenatore: Mourinho 4.

LA REPUBBLICA (M. PINCI)

Rui Patricio 5; Reynolds 3, Ibanez 3, Kumbulla 3, Calafiori 3; Darboe 3, Diawara 4; Perez 5, Villar 3, El Shaarawy 4; Mayoral 3. Subentrati: Cristante 2, Mkhitaryan 4, Shomurodov 3, Pellegrini 4, Abraham 4. Allenatore: Mourinho 3.

IL TEMPO (A. AUSTINI)

Rui Patricio 4; Reynolds 4, Ibanez 4, Kumbulla 4, Calafiori 4; Darboe 5, Diawara 4; Perez 5, Villar 4, El Shaarawy 4; Mayoral 4. Subentrati: Cristante 4, Mkhitaryan 4, Shomurodov 4, Pellegrini 4, Abraham 4. Allenatore: Mourinho 4.