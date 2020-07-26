Arriva Pedro, l’addio al Chelsea sui social: “La mia ultima partita a Stamford Bridge”

Pedro diventerà il primo acquisto della Roma per la prossima stagione. Lo spagnolo ha giocato questa sera la sua ultima partita a Stamford Bridge contro il Wolverhampton e ha lasciato un messaggio su Instagram. Queste le sue parole:

“La mia ultima partita a Stamford Bridge. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per il supporto durante questi anni, al club per avermi dato l’opportunità di essere un Blue e ai miei compagni. Sarete per sempre nel mio cuore. Ora lottiamo per l’FA Cup”.

My last game at Stamford Bridge. Thanks to every fan for your support through this years, to the club for giving me the chance of being a Blue and to my teammates. You'll be in my heart forever. Now let's fight for FA Cup trophy!!! BIG BLUE FAMILY 👏🏻💙🔝 @ChelseaFC #CFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/vwFKmnWfbx

— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) July 26, 2020