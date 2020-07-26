Arriva Pedro, l’addio al Chelsea sui social: “La mia ultima partita a Stamford Bridge”

Il saluto del calciatore al club

di Redazione 26 Luglio, 2020

Pedro diventerà il primo acquisto della Roma per la prossima stagione. Lo spagnolo ha giocato questa sera la sua ultima partita a Stamford Bridge contro il Wolverhampton e ha lasciato un messaggio su Instagram. Queste le sue parole:

“La mia ultima partita a Stamford Bridge. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per il supporto durante questi anni, al club per avermi dato l’opportunità di essere un Blue e ai miei compagni. Sarete per sempre nel mio cuore. Ora lottiamo per l’FA Cup”.