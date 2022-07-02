News

Sacramento al PSG nello staff di Galtier

Joao Sacramento entrerà a far parte dello staff di Cristophe Galtier al Paris Saint-Germain. Dopo le esperienze al fianco di José Mourinho, prima al Tottenham e poi alla Roma, l’assistente dello Special One aveva lasciato Trigoria lo scorso gennaio in seguito ad alcuni problemi con i calciatori.

 

Scritto da Redazione

