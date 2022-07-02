Sacramento al PSG nello staff di Galtier

Joao Sacramento entrerà a far parte dello staff di Cristophe Galtier al Paris Saint-Germain. Dopo le esperienze al fianco di José Mourinho, prima al Tottenham e poi alla Roma, l’assistente dello Special One aveva lasciato Trigoria lo scorso gennaio in seguito ad alcuni problemi con i calciatori.

…here’s the first pic of Christophe Galtier and João Sacramento at Camp des Loges, set to join Paris Saint-Germain – pic of few days ago from @parisnolimitoff. 🚨📸 #PSG

Galtier will be announced in the next days as new PSG manager, João Sacramento will be part of the staff. https://t.co/cuv2Opd791 pic.twitter.com/DpXiWNZWnd

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022