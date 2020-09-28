Roma-Juventus, le pagelle dei quotidiani. Veretout enorme. La difesa tiene botta. Dzeko spreca tutto

Pagine Romaniste – 2-2 che lascia l’amaro in bocca per le occasioni sprecate e per non aver sfruttato alla perfezione l’uomo in più. La doppietta di Veretout fa sognare, così come la sua enorme prestazione, quella di Ronaldo rimette la Roma con i piedi per terra. Sprecone Dzeko davanti alla porta, mentre la difesa tiene bene e lascia pochi spazi alla manovra juventina. Esperienza e qualità da parte di Mkhitaryan e Pedro.

IL TEMPO (AUSTINI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 6, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 8, Spinazzola 7; Mkhitaryan 6, Pedro 6; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Peres 5,5, Diawara 6. Allenatore: Fonseca 6.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 5, Ibanez 5,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6,5, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 8, Spinazzola 7; Mkhitaryan 6,5, Pedro 6; Dzeko 6,5. Subentrati: Peres 5, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (LICARI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 6, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 5, Veretout 7,5, Spinazzola 6,5; Mkhitaryan 6,5, Pedro 6,5; Dzeko 6. Subentrati: Peres 5, Diawara 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (POLVEROSI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 6, Ibanez 7, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 7,5, Spinazzola 6; Mkhitaryan 6,5, Pedro 6,5; Dzeko 5,5. Subentrati: Peres 5, Diawara 6. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

LA REPUBBLICA (PINCI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 5, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 8, Spinazzola 6,5; Mkhitaryan 6,5, Pedro 6; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Peres 4,5, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 6.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (TOMASELLI)

Mirante 6; Mancini 5, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 7, Spinazzola 6,5; Mkhitaryan 6, Pedro 6; Dzeko 5. Subentrati: Peres 4,5, Diawara 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6.

IL ROMANISTA (PASTORE)

Mirante 6; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 7,5, Spinazzola 6,5; Mkhitaryan 6,5, Pedro 7; Dzeko 6. Subentrati: Peres 5, Diawara 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

TUTTOSPORT (MILONE)

Mirante 6; Mancini 6,5, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 7,5, Spinazzola 6; Mkhitaryan 6, Pedro 6; Dzeko 6. Subentrati: Peres 5, Diawara 5,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6.



