Il Tornatora

Mercato Roma. Nzonzi vicino al Rennes: trattativa ai dettagli

di Redazione Gennaio 30, 2020

Steven Nzonzi è a un passo dal Rennes. Il centrocampista francese è pronto a tornare in Francia dopo la deludente esperienza in prestito al Galatasaray. La trattativa è ai dettagli, con la Roma che sta per cedere nuovamente in prestito il giocatore. Lo riporta Nicolò Schira.