Mercato Roma. Nzonzi vicino al Rennes: trattativa ai dettagli

Steven Nzonzi è a un passo dal Rennes. Il centrocampista francese è pronto a tornare in Francia dopo la deludente esperienza in prestito al Galatasaray. La trattativa è ai dettagli, con la Roma che sta per cedere nuovamente in prestito il giocatore. Lo riporta Nicolò Schira.

Steven #NZonzi is getting closer to #Rennes. New talks between #Roma and Rennes to finalize the deal on loan. Last details. He will leave #Galatasaray, where he played in the first part of the season. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 30, 2020