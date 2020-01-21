Mercato Roma. I giallorossi acquistano un altro Under 17: dopo Jurgens arriva Volpato – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

I have dreamt of this all my life, I would like to thank my family for believing in me and making a lot of sacrifices to help me we’re I am today. I would also like to thank Tony Basha from @australasiansocceracademy for taking me under his wing and helping me regain my confidence and sending me to AS ROMA were I have signed a (3) year contract, I am super grateful for this chance this massive club has given me. I have worked so hard and sacrificed a lot and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me FORZA ROMA 💛❤️