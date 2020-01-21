Mercato Roma. I giallorossi acquistano un altro Under 17: dopo Jurgens arriva Volpato – FOTO

La Roma continua ad investire per il suo futuro. E’ stato infatti messo sotto contratto il giovane Christian Volpato, che fa seguito all’acquisto dell’altro giovane Jurgens. Per lui pronto un contratto triennale.
I have dreamt of this all my life, I would like to thank my family for believing in me and making a lot of sacrifices to help me we’re I am today. I would also like to thank Tony Basha from @australasiansocceracademy for taking me under his wing and helping me regain my confidence and sending me to AS ROMA were I have signed a (3) year contract, I am super grateful for this chance this massive club has given me. I have worked so hard and sacrificed a lot and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me FORZA ROMA 💛❤️