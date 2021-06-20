CalciomercatoNewsPrimo piano

Mercato, nessun accordo tra Fenerbahçe e Dzeko. Milan e Juventus alla finestra

Nessun accordo tra il Fenerbahçe e Dzeko: Niccolò Schira con un tweet smentisce una notizia che incessantemente da giorni fa discutere in casa Roma, cioè quella secondo la quale tra il bosniaco e il club turco si sia trovato un accordo sull’ingaggio. Il giocatore infatti attende l’incontro tra il suo agente Lucci e Pinto per capire il suo futuro. Qualora lasciasse, Milan e Juventus potrebbero essere interessate.

