La France Football elegge Cafu nella squadra migliore di tutti i tempi

France Football ha eletto la squadra migliore di tutti i tempi, nell’anno in cui non si assegna causa disagi da Covid il pallone d’oro. Presente anche l’ex Roma Cafu, che nella Capitale ha vinto uno scudetto nel 2001. Ecco il “dream team”: Yashin, Cafu, Beckenbauer, Maldini, Matthaus, Xavi, Maradona, Pelè, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo.

CLASSIFICA

# Squadra PG V P S GF Pts.
1 Milan 11 8 3 0 25 27
2 Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 29 24
3 SSC Napoli 11 8 0 3 26 23
4 Juventus 11 6 5 0 23 23
5 Sassuolo 11 6 4 1 21 22
6 Roma 11 6 3 2 24 21
7 Hellas Verona 11 5 4 2 15 19
8 Atalanta 10 5 2 3 21 17
9 Lazio 11 5 2 4 17 17
10 Udinese 10 4 1 5 13 13
11 Cagliari 11 3 3 5 18 12
12 Bologna 11 4 0 7 16 12
13 Sampdoria 11 3 2 6 16 11
14 Parma 11 2 5 4 12 11
15 Benevento 11 3 2 6 12 11
16 Spezia 11 2 4 5 15 10
17 Fiorentina 11 2 3 6 11 9
18 Torino 11 1 3 7 19 6
19 Genoa 11 1 3 7 10 6
20 Crotone 11 1 2 8 10 5
