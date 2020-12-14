La France Football elegge Cafu nella squadra migliore di tutti i tempi

France Football ha eletto la squadra migliore di tutti i tempi, nell’anno in cui non si assegna causa disagi da Covid il pallone d’oro. Presente anche l’ex Roma Cafu, che nella Capitale ha vinto uno scudetto nel 2001. Ecco il “dream team”: Yashin, Cafu, Beckenbauer, Maldini, Matthaus, Xavi, Maradona, Pelè, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo.

⭐After the votes of 140 journalists from all around the world, here is the #BOdreamteam with 11 best players of all time ! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FsKAoSyGZL

— France Football (@francefootball) December 14, 2020