Roma-Bologna, le pagelle dei quotidiani: Mayoral il migliore, bene Ibanez e Fazio

Pagine Romaniste – La Roma si toglie l’abito per l’Europa, affronta la gara di campionato col Bologna e non brilla ma ottiene i tre punti. Merito di Borja Mayoral, che a pochissimi secondi dalla fine del primo tempo sfrutta un bel lancio di Ibanez dove ha bucato Danilo. Lo spagnolo trova il settimo gol in campionato e mantiene la Roma proiettata verso la Champions League, o al massimo per un posto in Europa League. Ecco le pagelle dei quotidiani:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (CECCHINI)

Mirante 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 6.5 Fazio 6; Reynolds 5, Villar 5.5, Diawara 6.5, Peres 6; Perez 5.5, Pedro 5.5; Mayoral 6.5. Subentrati: Karsdorp 6, Veretout 6, Pellegrini 6, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pastore sv. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Mirante 6.5; Mancini 7, Ibanez 6.5 Fazio 6; Reynolds 5, Villar 5.5, Diawara 6, Peres 6; Perez 5, Pedro 5.5; Mayoral 7.5. Subentrati: Karsdorp sv, Veretout 6, Pellegrini sv, Mkhitaryan 6, Pastore sv. Allenatore: Fonseca 6.

IL TEMPO (ZOTTI)

Mirante 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 7, Fazio 6.5; Reynolds 5.5, Villar 6, Diawara 6.5, Peres 6; Perez 5, Pedro 5; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Karsdorp 6, Veretout 6, Pellegrini 6, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pastore sv. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

LA REPUBBLICA (PINCI)

Mirante 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 7, Fazio 7; Reynolds 5.5, Villar 5.5, Diawara 6.5, Peres 6; Perez 5, Pedro 5; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Karsdorp 6, Veretout 6, Pellegrini sv, Mkhitaryan 6, Pastore sv. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (MAIDA)

Mirante 6; Mancini 6.5, Ibanez 7, Fazio 6; Reynolds 5.5, Villar 5, Diawara 6, Peres 6; Perez 5.5, Pedro 5.5; Mayoral 6.5. Subentrati: Karsdorp sv, Veretout 6, Pellegrini sv, Mkhitaryan 6, Pastore sv. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5.