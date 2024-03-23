Il Napoli ha attivato l’opzione di rinnovo per Meret fino al 2025. Al raggiungimento del 70% delle presenze. Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, ora la società partenopea incontrerà l’entourage del giocatore per discutere del futuro. La Roma seguiva interessata la vicenda contrattuale di Meret.

🚨🔵 Napoli activate the clause for the contract extension of Alex Meret until June 2025, one more year.

Deal extended after 70% appearances this season.

Talks will follow in the next months as Meret won’t leave as free agent. New deal to be agreed or could be sold this summer. pic.twitter.com/pOlSldYrBU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2024