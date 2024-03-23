Il Napoli ha attivato l’opzione di rinnovo per Meret fino al 2025. Al raggiungimento del 70% delle presenze. Come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, ora la società partenopea incontrerà l’entourage del giocatore per discutere del futuro. La Roma seguiva interessata la vicenda contrattuale di Meret.

