Artem Dovbyk, attaccante della Roma, ha ricevuto la chiamata della propria Nazionale. Il ct dell’Ucraina, infatti, ha inserito il giallorosso nella lista dei convocati per le sfide del 7 e del 10 settembre contro Albania e Repubblica Ceca. Di seguito l’elenco completo stilato dal ct Serhij Rebrov e comunicato tramite X.

🗒 Serhii Rebrov announces the squad of the Ukraine’s NT for the September matches of the Nations League 2024/2025

The main list includes 26 players, and 6 more are on the reserve list.

⚔️ 07.09, 21:45. Ukraine – Albania

⚔️ 10.09, 21:45. Czech Republic – Ukraine pic.twitter.com/pRjrfy4aVt

— Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) August 27, 2024