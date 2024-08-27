Artem Dovbyk, attaccante della Roma, ha ricevuto la chiamata della propria Nazionale. Il ct dell’Ucraina, infatti, ha inserito il giallorosso nella lista dei convocati per le sfide del 7 e del 10 settembre contro AlbaniaRepubblica Ceca. Di seguito l’elenco completo stilato dal ct Serhij Rebrov e comunicato tramite X.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE