Non si ferma la telenovela Marcos Leonardo. Il giocatore del Santos insiste per firmare e approdare alla corte di Mourinho e ora, come riportato stamane da Nicolò Schira, i giallorossi sarebbero fiduciosi nel raggiungimento di un accordo. La trattativa dunque prosegue e a breve è atteso un incontro tra il club brasiliano e l’avvocato Rafaela Pimenta per provare a concludere l’affare.

#ASRoma are confident to reach an agreement with #Santos to sign #MarcosLeonardo, who wants and pushing to join #Roma. Expected a meeting between the brazilian club and the lawyer Rafaela Pimenta to try to finalize the deal. #transfers https://t.co/wp0jTWmtJm

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 15, 2023