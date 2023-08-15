Non si ferma la telenovela Marcos Leonardo. Il giocatore del Santos insiste per firmare e approdare alla corte di Mourinho e ora, come riportato stamane da Nicolò Schira, i giallorossi sarebbero fiduciosi nel raggiungimento di un accordo. La trattativa dunque prosegue e a breve è atteso un incontro tra il club brasiliano e l’avvocato Rafaela Pimenta per provare a concludere l’affare.

 

