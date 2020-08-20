Dzeko, Zaniolo e Pellegrini al centro del nuovo progetto. Per Friedkin sono incedibili

La Juventus ha puntato gli occhi su Edin Dzeko e Andrea Pirlo ha indicato il bosniaco come il giocatore numero uno sulla sua lista dei desideri, ma la Roma non cederà alle richieste dei bianconeri. Secondo quanto riporta Angelo Mangiante di Sky Sport, per i giallorossi Dzeko è intoccabile. L’attaccante, insieme a Zaniolo e Pellegrini, è al centro del progetto del nuovo proprietario, Dan Friedkin, che li ritiene incedibili.

#Juventus and new manager #Pirlo are interested in Edin #Dzeko.

For #AsRoma Dzeko is untouchable. He is the key player of the new project, together with #Zaniolo and #Pellegrini. No chance. Three untouchables for the new owner Dan #Friedkin. @EdDzeko@SkySport #Transfers pic.twitter.com/9QFESOKeVb

— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) August 20, 2020