Dzeko, Zaniolo e Pellegrini al centro del nuovo progetto. Per Friedkin sono incedibili

Nessuna chance per la Juventus: per la Roma Dzeko è intoccabile

di Redazione 20 Agosto, 2020

La Juventus ha puntato gli occhi su Edin Dzeko e Andrea Pirlo ha indicato il bosniaco come il giocatore numero uno sulla sua lista dei desideri, ma la Roma non cederà alle richieste dei bianconeri. Secondo quanto riporta Angelo Mangiante di Sky Sport, per i giallorossi Dzeko è intoccabile. L’attaccante, insieme a Zaniolo e Pellegrini, è al centro del progetto del nuovo proprietario, Dan Friedkin, che li ritiene incedibili.