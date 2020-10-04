Udinese-Roma, le pagelle dei quotidiani. Bene Mirante e le fasce, Pedro il migliore. Dzeko e Mkhitaryan rimandati

Pagine Romaniste – La Roma ottiene i primi tre punti stagionali e una vittoria storica contro l’Udinese, dato che si è trattato del primo successo dell’era Friedkin. 90′ di sofferenza per i giallorossi dato che il match si è chiuso sul risultato di 1-0. Buona la prestazione di Antonio Mirante che ha salvato la Roma in un paio di occasioni. Solida gara dei tre difensori giallorossi, con Ibanez che è spiccato su tutti. Generalmente intorno alla sufficienza il centrocampo, con le frecce Spinazzola e Santon che sono stati premiati maggiormente. Pedro è l’uomo partita per lo splendido gol, male Dzeko e Mkhitaryan.

LE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (PUGLIESE)

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 7, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6,5, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 5,5; Dzeko 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6,5. Subentrati: Perez 6, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (MAIDA)

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 6, Ibanez 7, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7,5, Mkhitaryan 5,5; Dzeko 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez 5,5, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 6, Ibanez 6, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 6; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez sv, Villar, Kluivert, Cristante sv.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (VALDISERRI)

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 5,5, Ibanez 6, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 5,5, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 4. Allenatore: Fonseca 5,5. Subentrati: Perez 5,5, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

LA REPUBBLICA (PINCI)

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 6, Ibanez 7,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 5,5, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 5,5; Dzeko 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez 5,5, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

IL TEMPO (BIAFORA)

Mirante 7; Mancini 6, Ibanez 7, Kumbulla 6,5; Santon 6, Pellegrini 5, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 5; Dzeko 4,5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez 6, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

LA STAMPA

Mirante 6,5; Mancini 6,5, Ibanez 6,5, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6, Pellegrini 6, Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6,5; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 6; Dzeko 5. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez 6, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.

TUTTOSPORT (D’ESTE)

Mirante 7; Mancini 7, Ibanez 7, Kumbulla 6; Santon 6,5, Pellegrini 6,5, Veretout 6, Spinazzola 6; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 6; Dzeko 6. Allenatore: Fonseca 6. Subentrati: Perez sv, Villar sv, Kluivert sv, Cristante sv.



