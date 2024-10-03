Artem Dovbyk, attaccante della Roma, è pronto a vestire la maglia della Nazionale. Il ct dell’Ucraina, Serhiy Rebrov, infatti lo ha convocato per gli impegni di Nations League contro la Georgia in programma l’11 ottobre e la Repubblica Ceca fissata per il prossimo 14 ottobre.

🚨 Serhii Rebrov announces the squad list of the NT of Ukraine for the October matches 🔥 First call-up of Dmytro Kryskiv. ⚔️ Poznan. 11.10, 21:45. 🇺🇦 Ukraine – Georgia 🇬🇪 ⚔️ Wroclaw. 14.10, 21:45. 🇺🇦 Ukraine – Czech Republic 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/mPF4SM9m4i — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) September 30, 2024