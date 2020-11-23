Roma-Parma 3-0, le pagelle dei quotidiani. Mkhitaryan incanta, Villar merita l’Oscar alla regia. Perfetto Fonseca

Pagine Romaniste – Nessuna pietà per il Parma che cade nel primo tempo contro una grande Roma. All’Olimpico finisce per 3-0 e nessuno dei giocatori giallorossi sbaglia la partita. Mayoral segna al suo primo tiro in porta, Mkhitaryan ne mette dentro altri 2 (uno clamoroso dalla distanza), Villar Oscar alla regia e difesa che non lascia respiro a Gervinho. Un solo intervento per Mirante che gli vale il minimo sindacale in pagella.

IL MESSAGGERO (ANGELONI)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 6,5, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6,5; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7,5; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7,5. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 6, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 8.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT (BIANCHI)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 7, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6,5; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7,5, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 7,5; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Jesus 6,5, Perez SV, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 7.

IL TEMPO (AUSTINI)

Mirante 6,5; Ibanez 7, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6,5; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 6, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 8.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA (VALDISERRI)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 7, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6,5; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7,5. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez SV, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 8.

LA REPUBBLICA

Mirante 6,5; Ibanez 6,5, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6,5; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8,5; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 5,5, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 8.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT (MAIDA)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 7, Cristante 7,5, Mancini 7; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 7, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 6, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 8.

IL ROMANISTA (PASTORE)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 6,5, Cristante 7, Mancini 7; Karsdorp 7, Villar 7,5, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7,5. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 6, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 7,5.

TUTTOSPORT (CARINA)

Mirante 6; Ibanez 6,5, Cristante 6,5, Mancini 6; Karsdorp 6,5, Villar 7, Veretout 6,5, Spinazzola 7; Pedro 6,5, Mkhitaryan 8; Mayoral 7,5. Subentrati: Jesus 6, Perez 6, Peres SV, Pellegrini SV, Diawara SV. Allenatore: Fonseca 7,5.



