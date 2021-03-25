NewsPrimo pianoSocial Roma

Pallotta sull’articolo del Corriere dello Sport: “Questo è quello che abbiamo dovuto affrontare per 8 anni”

James Pallotta non ci sta e decide di commentare un articolo del Corriere dello Sport che in giornata ha fatto molto discutere. Lo fa con il suo account Twitter, dove dice esattamente queste parole:

“Questo articolo qui è quello che abbiamo dovuto affrontare per 8 anni. La politica interna e l’interesse personale ostacolano ciò che è buono per l’AS Roma. Spero solo che i tifosi capiscano le sciocchezze e permettano al Friedkin di prendere le decisioni che ritengono giuste per la Roma”. 

Scritto da Redazione

PER APPROFONDIRE LEGGI ANCHE

I più letti

CLASSIFICA SERIE A

Pagine Romaniste
Copyright @ Pagine Romaniste - All Rights Reserved