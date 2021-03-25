Pallotta sull’articolo del Corriere dello Sport: “Questo è quello che abbiamo dovuto affrontare per 8 anni”

James Pallotta non ci sta e decide di commentare un articolo del Corriere dello Sport che in giornata ha fatto molto discutere. Lo fa con il suo account Twitter, dove dice esattamente queste parole:

“Questo articolo qui è quello che abbiamo dovuto affrontare per 8 anni. La politica interna e l’interesse personale ostacolano ciò che è buono per l’AS Roma. Spero solo che i tifosi capiscano le sciocchezze e permettano al Friedkin di prendere le decisioni che ritengono giuste per la Roma”.

This article right here is what we had to deal with for 8 years. Internal politics and self-interest getting in the way of whats good for AS Roma. I just hope the fans see through the nonsense and allow the Friedkins to make the decisions they think are right for Roma https://t.co/eFlTSqfkxa

— Jim Pallotta (@jimpallotta13) March 25, 2021