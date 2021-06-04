CalciomercatoNewsPrimo piano

Olsen non verrà riscattato dall’Everton: tornerà a Roma

Robin Olsen si avvicina a tornare nella Capitale. Lo svedese, in prestito all’Everton tutta la stagione, non verrà riscattato dal club di Liverpool come riporta con un tweet Nicolò Schira. Lascerà comunque la Roma in estate visto che non è nei piani di Mourinho il suo reintegro in squadra.

Scritto da Redazione

PER APPROFONDIRE LEGGI ANCHE

I più letti

CLASSIFICA SERIE A

Pagine Romaniste
Copyright @ Pagine Romaniste - All Rights Reserved