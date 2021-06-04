Olsen non verrà riscattato dall’Everton: tornerà a Roma

Robin Olsen si avvicina a tornare nella Capitale. Lo svedese, in prestito all’Everton tutta la stagione, non verrà riscattato dal club di Liverpool come riporta con un tweet Nicolò Schira. Lascerà comunque la Roma in estate visto che non è nei piani di Mourinho il suo reintegro in squadra.

#Everton have officially decided not to use the option to buy for Robin #Olsen, who returns to #ASRoma. The Sweden goalkeeper is not in #Mourinho’s plans and he will leave to another club this summer. #transfers #EFC

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 4, 2021