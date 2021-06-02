Mourinho contattato per due volte dal Real Madrid prima dell’arrivo di Ancelotti

Il Real ha chiamato Mourinho. Due sono stati i contatti tra i Blancos e il portoghese prima del ritorno alla guida dei blancos di mister Carlo Ancelotti. E’ questo il retroscena di mercato che svela il Telegraph, in particolare con un tweet lo riporta Sam Wallace. L’epilogo lo conosciamo: Mourinho resta l’allenatore della Roma per la stagione 2021-2022.

'Mourinho was approached informally to get his view on the Madrid job at the end of last week and then again over the weekend, before eventually the club turned its focus to appointing Ancelotti.' @SamWallaceTel reports https://t.co/EBuaIP6BL1

— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 2, 2021