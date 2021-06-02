NewsPrimo pianoSocial Roma

Mourinho contattato per due volte dal Real Madrid prima dell’arrivo di Ancelotti

Il Real ha chiamato Mourinho. Due sono stati i contatti tra i Blancos e il portoghese prima del ritorno alla guida dei blancos di mister Carlo Ancelotti. E’ questo il retroscena di mercato che svela il Telegraph, in particolare con un tweet lo riporta Sam Wallace. L’epilogo lo conosciamo: Mourinho resta l’allenatore della Roma per la stagione 2021-2022.

