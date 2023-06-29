Prende una svolta il calciomercato di Roma e Inter. L’obiettivo comune è quello di Fratessi. Attualmente molto vicini al giocatore, ci sarebbero i nerazzurri. Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano tramite Twitter, dopo la cessione di Brozovic all’Al-Nassr per 23 milioni, l’Inter vorrebbero reinvestire tutti i soldi ricavati per Davide Frattesi. Il centrocampista del Sassuolo è quindi il primo obiettivo della squadra di Inzaghi.

Inter are now planning to re-invest all the money they got from Brozović deal on Davide Frattesi. He’s the top target for the midfield. 🚨⚫️🔵 #Inter

Club still cautious waiting for all the documents to be signed after medical tests on Friday… then, official bid to Sassuolo. pic.twitter.com/vv2PNeXSrP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023