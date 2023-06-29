Prende una svolta il calciomercato di Roma e Inter. L’obiettivo comune è quello di Fratessi. Attualmente molto vicini al giocatore, ci sarebbero i nerazzurri. Secondo quanto riporta Fabrizio Romano tramite Twitter, dopo la cessione di Brozovic all’Al-Nassr per 23 milioni, l’Inter vorrebbero reinvestire tutti i soldi ricavati per Davide Frattesi. Il centrocampista del Sassuolo è quindi il primo obiettivo della squadra di Inzaghi.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE