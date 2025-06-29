Dopo un anno in prestito al Milan, Tammy Abraham lascia la Roma a titolo definitivo. L’inglese, come riportato da Fabrizio Romano, ha accettato l’offerta del Besiktas. I giallorossi riceveranno circa 20 milioni di euro. Adesso ci sarà da attendere le procedure burocratiche prima dell’ufficialità.

🚨🦅 EXCLUSIVE: Besiktas reach verbal agreement to sign Tammy Abraham on permanent deal from AS Roma, here we go!

Transfer fee around €20m. Abraham has accepted the destination. Time for paperwork between clubs.

Tanmy, set to fly to Turkey. ⚪️⚫️✈️ pic.twitter.com/AZSW5LBHE8

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2025