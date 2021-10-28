NewsPrimo pianoSocial Roma

La Roma chiarisce: “Eldor Shomurodov non ha un account ufficiale su Twitter” – FOTO

In mattinata avevano fatto discutere delle dichiarazioni di un account Twitter di Shomurodov in merito al coming out di un collega in Inghilterra. La Roma ha chiarito la faccenda denunciando l’account come fake:

Il club ritiene importante chiarire che l’attaccante Eldor Shomurodov non ha – e non ha mai avuto – un account ufficiale su Twitter. Un recente tweet che gli è stato erroneamente attribuito è stato pubblicato da un account falso. Quel tweet non riflette in alcun modo le vere opinioni del giocatore”. 

