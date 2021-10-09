Gambia-Sierra Leone 1-2, per Darboe 90 minuti in campo

Dopo Amadou Diawara anche Ebrima Darboe parte titolare nel suo match contro la Sierra Leone. Il ct Tom Saintfiet l’ha scelto dal primo miunto nel centrocampo del suo Gambia. Il match è un’amichevole che si gioca in Marocco. Gara terminata 2-1 per la Sierra Leone, Darboe in campo fino al 90′.

Official: Saintfiet has made eight changes to the team that started Thursday’s defeat to Morocco B. This is the team list for today’s match with Sierra Leone pic.twitter.com/dlYlZZWMz5

— Official GFF 🇬🇲 (@TheGambiaFF) October 9, 2021