Gambia-Sierra Leone 1-2, per Darboe 90 minuti in campo

Dopo Amadou Diawara anche Ebrima Darboe parte titolare nel suo match contro la Sierra Leone. Il ct Tom Saintfiet l’ha scelto dal primo miunto nel centrocampo del suo Gambia. Il match è un’amichevole che si gioca in Marocco. Gara terminata 2-1 per la Sierra Leone, Darboe in campo fino al 90′.

