Festival di Cannes, presente Dan Friedkin per la prima di “Killers of the Flower Moon” – VIDEO

Nel 76esimo Festival di Cannes c’è anche Dan Friedkin. Come mostrato dal profilo Twitter di Vanity, il presidente della Roma sfila sul red carpet in qualità di produttore  di Killers of the Flower Moon, film diretto da Martin Scorsese con Leonardo Di Caprio e Robert De Niro nel cast. La pellicola uscirà in Italia il 19 ottobre 2023.

